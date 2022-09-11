Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 338.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,431,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,796,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 836,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after purchasing an additional 495,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,828,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,282,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

NYSE LYV opened at $93.12 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -186.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

