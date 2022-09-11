Loop Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Loop Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Lyft Stock Up 5.5 %

LYFT opened at $18.11 on Friday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

