Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Increased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Shares of LOW opened at $205.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.77 and its 200-day moving average is $199.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.