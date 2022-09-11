Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 268.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Tenere Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $3,102,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 77,587 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Lyft by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,189 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lyft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,751,907 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lyft Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Shares of LYFT opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $57.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

