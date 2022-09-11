Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Down 1.4%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.17 and last traded at $65.31. Approximately 12 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 170,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.
Separately, B. Riley lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
