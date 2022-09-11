Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Down 1.4%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.17 and last traded at $65.31. Approximately 12 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 170,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $209,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

