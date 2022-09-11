MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 494,696 shares.The stock last traded at $12.81 and had previously closed at $12.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 90,357 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,982,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after buying an additional 213,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.