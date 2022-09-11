Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $24,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MMP opened at $50.68 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading

