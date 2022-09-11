Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.79% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
Shares of Magna International stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98. Magna International has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $90.15.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
