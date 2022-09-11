Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98. Magna International has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $90.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

About Magna International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 616.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 1,609.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 484.3% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.