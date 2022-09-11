Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 149,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,653,391 shares.The stock last traded at $17.74 and had previously closed at $17.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

