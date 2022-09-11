Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.36.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

