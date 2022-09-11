Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $32.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.13). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 386.11% and a negative return on equity of 266.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

