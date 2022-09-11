Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $32.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $13.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.