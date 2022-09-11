MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 59,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 2.1 %

MCFT opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $381.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 65.13% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

