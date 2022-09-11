MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Cut to $37.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.78% from the stock’s current price.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 65.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.1% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,107,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 33.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading

