MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCFT. B. Riley lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.79.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 65.13% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

