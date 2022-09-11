Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $284,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $54.72.

