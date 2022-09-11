Maven Securities LTD Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $369.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.26. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

