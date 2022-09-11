Maven Securities LTD Has $918,000 Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Maven Securities LTD lowered its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Shares of CG opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

