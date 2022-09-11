Maven Securities LTD Purchases 10,000 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Maven Securities LTD grew its position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 298.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 123,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASYS. StockNews.com cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

ASYS stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $155.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.

In other news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,800.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $298,112.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,800.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

