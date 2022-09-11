Maven Securities LTD Reduces Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Equitable were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Equitable by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,883,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,137,000 after purchasing an additional 419,700 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,112,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 506,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Equitable Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $30.56 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $480,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,152.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

