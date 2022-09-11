Maven Securities LTD Takes $1.07 Million Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 5,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of CHNG opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -106.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHNG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen set a $27.75 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

