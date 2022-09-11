M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 226 ($2.73).

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on M&G from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of LON MNG opened at GBX 204.10 ($2.47) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 205.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($2.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 6,803.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is 610.00%.

In other news, insider Edward Braham purchased 20,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07). In other news, insider Edward Braham purchased 20,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07). Also, insider Kathryn McLeland purchased 125,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £248,286.06 ($300,007.32).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

