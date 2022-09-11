M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Price Performance

MGPUF opened at $2.30 on Friday. M&G has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.