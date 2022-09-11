Michael Henry Acquires 2,300 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) CFO Michael Henry purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $15,847.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,973. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Michael Henry purchased 2,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,920.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Michael Henry purchased 1,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150.00.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.86. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at $6,948,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,199,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 251,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 121,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

