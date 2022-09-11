Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading Down 2.2%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. 2,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 245,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIRM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $924.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 137.85% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. Analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.