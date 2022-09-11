Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) versus Biglari (NYSE:BH) Critical Contrast

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) and Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Biglari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A Biglari -24.97% -15.72% -10.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Biglari’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $1.46 billion N/A -$88.94 million N/A N/A Biglari $366.11 million 0.78 $35.48 million ($293.05) -0.43

Risk and Volatility

Biglari has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitchells & Butlers.

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biglari has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of Biglari shares are held by institutional investors. 70.9% of Biglari shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mitchells & Butlers and Biglari, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 4 3 0 2.43 Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mitchells & Butlers beats Biglari on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, property management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 25, 2021, it operated 1,732 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. Mitchells & Butlers plc operates as a subsidiary of Odyzean Limited.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance. In addition, it operates oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico; and publishes and sells magazines and related publishing products under the MAXIM brand name. Further, it licenses media products and services; and engages in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

