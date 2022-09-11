Mizuho Boosts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $30.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s current price.

RVNC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. Research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 107,814 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.