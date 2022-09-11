Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 1.4% After Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $138.10 and last traded at $139.36. 31,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,271,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.28.

Specifically, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $65,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $542,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 608,048 shares of company stock worth $96,021,642. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.75.

Moderna Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Moderna by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.