Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

