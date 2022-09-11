Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney Sells 150 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $53,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,139.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MOH opened at $348.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.57 and a 12 month high of $361.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.