Morgan Stanley Cuts AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target to $27.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 208.57% from the stock’s current price.

ALVR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $8.75 on Friday. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $814.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.01.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that AlloVir will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $35,416.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,813 shares of company stock worth $194,804 over the last 90 days. 54.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth about $9,724,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 66.2% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,891,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 753,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 468.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 248,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 165,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 145,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

