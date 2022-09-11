Morgan Stanley Cuts Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target to $4.00

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

EVLO opened at $2.20 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,336,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 50,427,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,185,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,728 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

