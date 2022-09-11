Morgan Stanley Cuts Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target to $30.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.74% from the stock’s current price.

PRIM has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

PRIM stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.10. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Primoris Services Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

