Morgan Stanley Cuts Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $24.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $27.70 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 120,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

