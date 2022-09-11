Morgan Stanley Downgrades ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) to Equal Weight

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $6.17 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.44% and a negative net margin of 199.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after purchasing an additional 153,506 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,895,000 after purchasing an additional 663,010 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 188,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 888,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 640,346 shares in the last quarter.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

