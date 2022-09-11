Morgan Stanley Downgrades Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) to Equal Weight

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALEC. TheStreet raised shares of Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Alector Price Performance

Alector stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.05. Alector has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59. Alector had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Alector by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

