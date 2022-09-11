Morgan Stanley Increases REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $52.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RGNX. UBS Group dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $28.87 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $130,003.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,821.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 9,132 shares of company stock valued at $277,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.