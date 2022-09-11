Morgan Stanley Lowers Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $78.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average is $104.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after buying an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boston Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,752,000 after buying an additional 260,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

