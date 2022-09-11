Morgan Stanley Lowers Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target to $9.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EB. KeyCorp began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
Shares of EB opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $756.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.58. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $22.52.
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.
