Morgan Stanley Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $34.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIW. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Highwoods Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:HIW opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
