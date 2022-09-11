Morgan Stanley Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $34.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIW. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

About Highwoods Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. State Street Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after buying an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after buying an additional 699,104 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $29,364,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $22,253,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after buying an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.