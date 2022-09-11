Morgan Stanley Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $325.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.44.

Get RH alerts:

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $273.56 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $733.10. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Insider Activity

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 31,199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of RH by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.