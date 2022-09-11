Morgan Stanley Upgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to “Equal Weight”

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.13% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

HPP opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -74.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 469,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

