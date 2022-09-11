Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

NBRV stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.18%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 402,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.