Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NBRV stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.18%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
