National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Gap Down to $50.66

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.66, but opened at $47.70. National Beverage shares last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 2,388 shares trading hands.

National Beverage Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.87.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). National Beverage had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $284.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $594,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 2,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in National Beverage by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

