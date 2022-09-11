National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Trading Down 1.9%

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.39 and last traded at $35.39. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

National Research Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.66.

National Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. National Research’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Research

National Research Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in National Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in National Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National Research by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in National Research by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

