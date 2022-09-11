National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Trading Down 1.9%

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.39 and last traded at $35.39. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. National Research’s payout ratio is 67.13%.
National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.
