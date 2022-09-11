Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Navient to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Navient by 22.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Navient by 25.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Navient by 2.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 2.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 26.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125,557 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Stories

