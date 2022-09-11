Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Down to $15.01

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $14.53. Navient shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 21,619 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Navient to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 15.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Navient by 52.8% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.