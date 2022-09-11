Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Down 1.9 %

NEON opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Neonode has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neonode stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Neonode worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

