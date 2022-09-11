Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.74.

Netflix stock opened at $233.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

