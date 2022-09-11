New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFE. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $57.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.53. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

