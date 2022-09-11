New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFE. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.
New Fortress Energy Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $57.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.53. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
