New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Down 2.3%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.63 and last traded at $57.44. 7,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,110,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

